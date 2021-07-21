Rack Centre doubles capacity at Lagos campus

Rack Centre has announced the completion of the doubling of its IT load capacity to 1,5 MW at its Lagos campus, further serving cloud providers, content providers, and enterprise customers with additional 600 square metres of data centre white space.

The facility provides comprehensive carrier neutral ecosystem benefits with over 40 carriers / Internet Service Providers (ISP) and a diverse Cloud marketplace. As a key Tier III Constructed Facility Certified hosting location for the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, it addresses the growing need for proven reliable hosting, flexible interconnection and enabling companies to advance their digital transformation.

With 100% uptime track record since inception, the expansion is the first stage of a trajectory that is in progress to add an additional 13MW of IT load capacity ready for service in 2022 at the same campus in Lagos Nigeria.

The newly completed LGS 1 facility boasts two redundant, independent, and diverse meet-me rooms, three fibre entry routes into the facility and an open access mast for connectivity providers.

Dr Ayotunde Coker, MD of Rack Centre, comments: “The Lagos Campus data centre has grown to be the largest carrier neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa and West Central Africa, halving the latency of data transfer from South Africa to Europe and the US.

“All undersea cables are directly connected, so every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa are directly connected. We have achieved a track record of 100% uptime since launch and gained an unprecedented list of high-profile global accolades for an African data centre company, the most recent being winner of the prestigious Excellence in Data Centre Award at the 2021 DataCloud Global Awards, which was held digitally and has customarily been held in Monaco. In addition, Rack Centre has set the bar for quality in Africa, being the first carrier neutral company to be Constructed Facility Certified by the Uptime Institute in April 2017.”

In March 2020, Rack Centre announced the controlling stake by Actis, the UK Private Equity company, and Convergence Partners, the Africa technology private equity company, with Jagal remaining a significant investor.