SAIPA offers businesses free advice

The South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) will host a series of webinars to help business leaders understand how to best respond, recover, re-evaluate and reinvent their businesses, or exit the business in the correct way.

“Anyone can attend the SAIPA Support series of webinars for free,” says Shahied Daniels, chief executive of SAIPA. “The sessions will be livestreamed via Facebook, ensuring that as many people as possible can watch on their mobile phones.”

Sessions will feature a panel of experts that will offer attendees practical advice on how to recover from the losses they have suffered due to looting or the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Professional Accountants don’t just take care of the financial aspects of the business, they act as business advisors to their clients every day. SAIPA therefore has the responsibility to support its members in offering sound advice to businesses unsure of the way forward,” explains Daniels.

“SAIPA applauds every South African who contributed to the immediate clean-up and emergency provisions. The road to business recovery however extends beyond a physical clean-up, and that’s where SAIPA is best suited to support business leaders”.

The SAIPA Support series will consist of four webinars livestreamed every week on a Friday, starting 23 July 2021.

Individuals interested in the first webinar can register via https://saipa.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcO-tpjsuH9c8IzKtEC2SLpRxgHwxsps7, and the livestream will be available via https://www.facebook.com/SAInstituteProfessionalAccountants.