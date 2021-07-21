Senior C# Developer – Sandton – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

If you are looking to do exciting work using the latest web technologies and advanced analytics then this is the ideal opportunity for you.

Join this technology driven company as a Full Stack Web Developer and engage the next level of your career and technological advancement.

You will be responsible for providing guidance on technical issues and ensuring that a quality product is delivered while having exposure to leading technologies and a variety of business domains.

Key Requirements for this role include:

Professional knowledge and experience in – ASP.NET (C#), TypeScript (or JavaScript) and Python

Rockstar knowledge and experience with a web component framework such as React, Angular, Vue or Web Components required.

Working knowledge of the .NET Framework.

Deep knowledge of modern web development techniques

In-depth understanding of the applied branching strategy

IT related degree or diploma with marks that have consistently been above 65%

If you are an innovative, problem solver with a team orientation and motivated by client satisfaction and high-quality output, then reach out to me today and I’ll share why this is the ideal place for an engaged mind.

Reference Number for this position is SZ53388 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

