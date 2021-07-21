Server Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware issues
- Reload of machines
- Server active directory and basic server backup skills
- Printer Support
- Basic switch and Access control services
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- MCSA
- Soft Skills
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL is advantageous
Experience required:
- 3 + Years practical in-service delivery;
- Desktop support;
- Generalist.
- Basic Server Backup Skills and Printer Support