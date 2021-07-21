Server Engineer

Jul 21, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms
  • VIP User Support
  • Diagnose Hardware issues
  • Reload of machines
  • Server active directory and basic server backup skills
  • Printer Support
  • Basic switch and Access control services

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSA
  • Soft Skills

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL is advantageous

Experience required:

  • 3 + Years practical in-service delivery;
  • Desktop support;
  • Generalist.
  • Basic Server Backup Skills and Printer Support

