Snr Full Stack .NET Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a self-driven & technically strong Snr Full Stack .Net Developer is sought by a global provider of cutting-edge Security Software Solutions to join its Joburg team. The ideal candidate needs to be a full stack technical coder who enjoys learning and working with innovation and new tech with a BSc. Degree in Electrical Engineering/IT or equivalent discipline and at least 8 years Commercial Development with the .NET Framework. Your core role will be to develop a device management server, application platform and mobile application, including architecture and design. Your other tech tools should include Object Orientated (OOP) Principles & N-tier architecture, C#, JavaScript, CSS, T-SQL, SQL Server, Thin Client web development using Angular or similar, CI/CD Software Testing & Delivery Automation and exposure to Cloud Development using Azure/AWS.DUTIES:

Design and document software solutions architecture.

Implement software solutions.

Planning and estimation of designs.

Manage the operations of the service offering i.e., monitor, respond and maintain.

Ensure technical infrastructure is in place to support software / services offering in line with business strategy.

Internal support.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

University Graduate – Bachelor of Science Degree Electrical Engineering / Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 8 years Commercial Development experience with the .NET Framework.

Solid understanding of Object Orientated (OOP) Principles and N-tier architecture.

Web Service and Thin Client web development using Angular or similar.

SQL Server Database development and design.

Software Testing & Delivery Automation (CI/CD).

C#, JavaScript, CSS, T-SQL.

Cloud Development exposure (Microsoft Azure/AWS).

Advantageous

Technical Certifications (AWS / Azure / MCSD).

Telematics (GPS tracking, mapping, or Internet of Things) and/or consulting experience.

Exposure to Azure DevOps, CI/CD, Docker, Linux, Elastic Stack, .NET Core, Blazor (WASM), Testing Frameworks, SPA, Angular, Mobile Application Development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Performance orientated.

Proactive.

Mentally alert and engaged.

Driven and consistent.

Emotionally intelligent.

Capable of working in a team.

Articulate and assertive.

