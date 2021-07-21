Systems Engineer IT

Introduction
Looking for a System Engineer to design, build manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure for the organization to be in line with company guidelines and/or SOPs (standard operating procedures).
This job is going to require you to work on systems engineering management, implement design strategies, test, configure, and participate in a team.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Defines and designs the needs of users and enhances system functionality in a service development cycle.
- Takes lead for the organisation in the coordination of various systems testing (UAT) and evaluating for the development of design and its implementation for the best output.
- Installs, configures, and tests operating systems, application software, and system management tools.
- Ensures the highest level of systems and infrastructure availability.
- Implements warranty and support activities.
- Evaluates the existing systems and provides the technical direction to the organisation and IT support staff.
- Plans and implements system automation as required for better efficiency.
- Oversees the development of customized software and hardware infrastructure Design requirement.
- Collaborates with other professionals to ensure high quality systems deliverables within organization guidelines, policies, and procedures.
- Deals with work processes, optimization methods, and risk management tools in the given projects for the successful accomplishments according to the requirements of the stakeholders.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Education and Experience Requirements:
- Computer science degree or equivalent
- Data architecture and programming proficiency
- Good cloud experience
- Networking experience
- N+/A+ beneficial
- At least one of the following, ITIL and or COBIT Certifications
- TOGAF will be an aided advantage
- 8+ years’ experience
Working Knowledge of:
- Infrastructure Design (ID)
- Azure and AWS Cloud(DevOps and Dev)
- Windows Server 2012/16/19
- Systems and IT Network Design
- TCP/IP and Firewalls
- Data Analysis and or Database Administration
- Strong SQL(Oracle, MsSQL)
- IT Security tools and applications
- Windows 7/8/10 and MS Office Suite
- Essential Protocol and Technology Knowledge:
- TCP/IP
- DHCP
- DNS
- FTP
- PPTP/L2TP/IPSEC
- SMTP
- POP
- PPPoE
- SNMP
- RDP
Desired Skills:
- Communication (Verbal And Written)