Systems Engineer IT

Introduction

Looking for a System Engineer to design, build manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure for the organization to be in line with company guidelines and/or SOPs (standard operating procedures).

This job is going to require you to work on systems engineering management, implement design strategies, test, configure, and participate in a team.

Duties & Responsibilities

Defines and designs the needs of users and enhances system functionality in a service development cycle.

Takes lead for the organisation in the coordination of various systems testing (UAT) and evaluating for the development of design and its implementation for the best output.

Installs, configures, and tests operating systems, application software, and system management tools.

Ensures the highest level of systems and infrastructure availability.

Implements warranty and support activities.

Evaluates the existing systems and provides the technical direction to the organisation and IT support staff.

Plans and implements system automation as required for better efficiency.

Oversees the development of customized software and hardware infrastructure Design requirement.

Collaborates with other professionals to ensure high quality systems deliverables within organization guidelines, policies, and procedures.

Deals with work processes, optimization methods, and risk management tools in the given projects for the successful accomplishments according to the requirements of the stakeholders.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Education and Experience Requirements:

Computer science degree or equivalent

Data architecture and programming proficiency

Good cloud experience

Networking experience

N+/A+ beneficial

At least one of the following, ITIL and or COBIT Certifications

TOGAF will be an aided advantage

8+ years’ experience

Working Knowledge of:

Infrastructure Design (ID)

Azure and AWS Cloud(DevOps and Dev)

Windows Server 2012/16/19

Systems and IT Network Design

TCP/IP and Firewalls

Data Analysis and or Database Administration

Strong SQL(Oracle, MsSQL)

IT Security tools and applications

Windows 7/8/10 and MS Office Suite

Essential Protocol and Technology Knowledge:

TCP/IP

DHCP

DNS

FTP

PPTP/L2TP/IPSEC

SMTP

POP

PPPoE

SNMP

RDP

Desired Skills:

Communication (Verbal And Written)

