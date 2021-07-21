Systems Engineer IT

Jul 21, 2021

Introduction
Looking for a System Engineer to design, build manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure for the organization to be in line with company guidelines and/or SOPs (standard operating procedures).
This job is going to require you to work on systems engineering management, implement design strategies, test, configure, and participate in a team.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Defines and designs the needs of users and enhances system functionality in a service development cycle.
  • Takes lead for the organisation in the coordination of various systems testing (UAT) and evaluating for the development of design and its implementation for the best output.
  • Installs, configures, and tests operating systems, application software, and system management tools.
  • Ensures the highest level of systems and infrastructure availability.
  • Implements warranty and support activities.
  • Evaluates the existing systems and provides the technical direction to the organisation and IT support staff.
  • Plans and implements system automation as required for better efficiency.
  • Oversees the development of customized software and hardware infrastructure Design requirement.
  • Collaborates with other professionals to ensure high quality systems deliverables within organization guidelines, policies, and procedures.
  • Deals with work processes, optimization methods, and risk management tools in the given projects for the successful accomplishments according to the requirements of the stakeholders.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Education and Experience Requirements:

  • Computer science degree or equivalent
  • Data architecture and programming proficiency
  • Good cloud experience
  • Networking experience
  • N+/A+ beneficial
  • At least one of the following, ITIL and or COBIT Certifications
  • TOGAF will be an aided advantage
  • 8+ years’ experience

Working Knowledge of:

  • Infrastructure Design (ID)
  • Azure and AWS Cloud(DevOps and Dev)
  • Windows Server 2012/16/19
  • Systems and IT Network Design
  • TCP/IP and Firewalls
  • Data Analysis and or Database Administration
  • Strong SQL(Oracle, MsSQL)
  • IT Security tools and applications
  • Windows 7/8/10 and MS Office Suite
  • Essential Protocol and Technology Knowledge:
  • TCP/IP
  • DHCP
  • DNS
  • FTP
  • PPTP/L2TP/IPSEC
  • SMTP
  • POP
  • PPPoE
  • SNMP
  • RDP

Desired Skills:

  • Communication (Verbal And Written)

Learn more/Apply for this position