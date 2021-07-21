Systems Specialist

Qualifications

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) advantageous

Relevant vendor and industry certifications, i.e. Microsoft and / or SAP, advantageous

Experience and Skills

Sound general IT knowledge and systems background

High level architecture design skills

Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications

3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting

Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases, Azure experience advantageous

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles

Solid experience in system integration applications

Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and / or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere

SAP experience advantageous

Communication skills (both verbal and written

Responsibilities

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists

Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications

Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time

Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams

Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space

Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.

Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle

Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis

Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems

