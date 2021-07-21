Systems Specialist

Qualifications
IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)
Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) advantageous
Relevant vendor and industry certifications, i.e. Microsoft and / or SAP, advantageous
Experience and Skills
Sound general IT knowledge and systems background
High level architecture design skills
Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications
3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting
Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases, Azure experience advantageous
Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles
Solid experience in system integration applications
Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2
Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and / or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere
SAP experience advantageous
Communication skills (both verbal and written
Responsibilities
Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists
Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications
Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time
Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams
Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization
Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space
Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.
Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects
Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle
Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis
Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems
