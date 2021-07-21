Technical Support Analyst at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The candidate shall partner directly with others throughout the company to understand their market, customers, and external partners. As an experienced tester, the candidate has led the quality efforts for many projects through many product cycles. The candidate should be comfortable creating and executing test plans, getting input from developers, advocating for the customer experience, as well as gathering and triaging issue reports from the field.Client DetailsThe client is a lending business and provides credit facilities for purchasing mobile phones on credit, no bank account or credit record required. The organisation was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco (United States of America) with locations across Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, India, China and South Africa.DescriptionThe successful candidate shall be responsible for the following:

Manual QA testing of the clients mobile apps.

Create test plans and test cases based on business requirements.

Closely work with the customer support team to set up a test environment to reproduce field issues.

Diagnose and troubleshoot unusual smartphone behavior and performance issues by working directly with end consumers, the client support team, and Product and Engineering teams.

Collaborate with engineers, customer support, and the product manager to maintain the quality of the apps.

Estimate, prioritize, and plan testing for releases.

ProfileThe successful candidate will possess the following:

4+ years of experience testing Android Applications.

Experience in using ADB, Shell Commands.

Experience troubleshooting and reproducing issues with customers and other Support teams.

Aptitude to break things – finding bugs, security exploits, and UX issues.

Job OfferCTC : ZAR 720 000,00Benefits:

Medical insurance plan for the employee and immediate family.

Retirement plan for the employee.

Annual fitness benefit.

Annual professional development benefit.

Annual international travel benefit.

About The Employer:

American Based Fintech Organisation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel

Health

Medical

Pension

