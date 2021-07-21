UI UX Designer

Jul 21, 2021

Are you looking to grow with a global team?

Our client is currently seeking a Designer to join their team.

  • Product design work (user experience of software games)
  • Technical flows
  • Can turn out and design hot content
  • Takes ownership of the end product of games
  • Manage user interface and improve on existing & new features
  • Upgrades to current products
  • Want someone who will design/create, innovate and take ownership
  • Mobile UX and web design experience essential

Successful candidates will be contacted with 3 days. Please ensure your cv is updated with reasons for leaving.

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile App design
  • UI Design
  • software games
  • ux design
  • web design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

