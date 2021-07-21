UI UX Designer

Are you looking to grow with a global team?
Our client is currently seeking a Designer to join their team.
- Product design work (user experience of software games)
- Technical flows
- Can turn out and design hot content
- Takes ownership of the end product of games
- Manage user interface and improve on existing & new features
- Upgrades to current products
- Want someone who will design/create, innovate and take ownership
- Mobile UX and web design experience essential
Successful candidates will be contacted with 3 days. Please ensure your cv is updated with reasons for leaving.
Desired Skills:
- Mobile App design
- UI Design
- software games
- ux design
- web design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree