UI UX Designer

Are you looking to grow with a global team?

Our client is currently seeking a Designer to join their team.

Product design work (user experience of software games)

Technical flows

Can turn out and design hot content

Takes ownership of the end product of games

Manage user interface and improve on existing & new features

Upgrades to current products

Want someone who will design/create, innovate and take ownership

Mobile UX and web design experience essential

Successful candidates will be contacted with 3 days. Please ensure your cv is updated with reasons for leaving.

Desired Skills:

Mobile App design

UI Design

software games

ux design

web design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

