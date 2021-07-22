5 x C / C++ Software Developers (Cape Town)

Jul 22, 2021

Area: Cape Town (Office Based)

Roles & Outcomes:

  • C/C++ Programming and Integration
  • Systems Design
  • Documentation / Technical Authoring
  • Problem Solving
  • Project Management
  • Mobile Systems Programming (IOS/ANDROID)
  • Research / Investigations
  • Service Level Monitoring
  • Systems Testing
  • User Support
  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
  • Code versioning

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Self-motivated
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams
  • Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

  • 3 years C / C++ development experience
  • Network programming skills essential
  • Knowledge of Best Practices

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Experience with managing large long term projects mostly unaided
  • Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
  • OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position