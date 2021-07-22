5 x C / C++ Software Developers (Cape Town)

Area: Cape Town (Office Based)
Roles & Outcomes:
- C/C++ Programming and Integration
- Systems Design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Mobile Systems Programming (IOS/ANDROID)
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
- Code versioning
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Self-motivated
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- 3 years C / C++ development experience
- Network programming skills essential
- Knowledge of Best Practices
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Experience with managing large long term projects mostly unaided
- Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
- OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None