5 x C / C++ Software Developers (Remote)

Area: Johannesburg (Remote Positions)

Roles & Outcomes:

C/C++ Programming and Integration

Systems Design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Project Management

Mobile Systems Programming (IOS/ANDROID)

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems Testing

User Support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

Code versioning

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Fluent in spoken and written English

Self-motivated

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

3 years C / C++ development experience

Network programming skills essential

Knowledge of Best Practices

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long term projects mostly unaided

Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience

OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

Learn more/Apply for this position