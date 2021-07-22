Minimum Requirements
- Relevant degree in computer science, mathematics, economics or finance
- Minimum 5 years experience as an Analyst in an established organization
- Strong Microsoft Office skills
- Experience using a business intelligence tool eg. PowerBi or Tableau
- Knowledge of statistical tools in Excel, SPSS and SAS
- Programming experience an advantage
Responsibilities
- Create new models that support business decisions by working closely with business units and IT teams to establish initiatives and strategies to improve productivity and optimize costs
- Experience in forecasting, budgeting and financial analysis
- Establishing new data gathering and analysis techniques within the organization
- Finding patterns and trends in analyzed data
- Gathering and analyzing data
- Building algorithms based on statistical modelling procedures
