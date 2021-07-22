C#.Net Software Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join the Joburg team of a provider of high-grade Security Solutions seeking the coding talents of a self-driven C#.Net Developer to help design cutting-edge software. Non-negotiable requirements include a Degree in Computer Engineering/Electronic Engineering from one of the tertiary institutions listed below and must have been completed within 5 years. You must have A or B symbols for your Matric/Grade 12 Maths and Science subjects, and 4 Years fulltime experience in Software Development and have SA citizenship. Your tech toolset should include .Net, C# and/or C++, a Relational Database language, a Version Control system and you should be familiar with Object-Oriented design and [URL Removed]

Degree in Computer Engineering or Electronic Engineering from any of the University of Pretoria, University of Stellenbosch, North-West University or the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Completion of this Degree within a period of 5 years.

As or Bs for both Mathematics and Science in Matric/Grade12.

4 Years fulltime experience in Software Development.

Desire to develop computer software.

South African citizenship.

Working knowledge of:

Development with the Microsoft Windows operating system.

.NET framework, C# and/or C/C++ programming languages.

A Relational Database language.

A Version Control system.

Object-Oriented design and development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-organising with strong time management skills.

Willingness and ability to work on multiple projects at the same time.

Ability to work within a collaborative team across multiple disciplines.

Willing to receive mentoring as part of career development and growth.

Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving.

Adhere to and contribute to good development standards and principles.

Good communication skills (both verbal and writing).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

