C# .Net Systems Architect – REMOTE – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is one of the best fintech success stories to come out of South Africa! A group risk and life insurance business that is taking the insurance market by storm.

This is a company where you get to engage and wok with committed technically savvy professionals everyday and where you can be involved in the upward and onward growth trajectory of the business.

They are influential and brave! Natural leaders at heart and they are looking for an equally awesome Architect who can combine technology and business together to help drive the business forward.

This is the place for you if you have the following:

3-8 years’ experience in the architecture discipline

WCF, ASP.Net, .Net 4+, LINQ

JavaScript, JQuery, CSS

Extensive experience creating queries, triggers, procedures, and functions

Sound understanding of Operating Systems, specifically Microsoft Windows, as well as various communication protocols

Experience in the Web Development, multi-threaded applications, and rich Internet Applications

Good understanding of UML, XML, HTML, JSON

Educational Requirements:

Diploma or a Degree in Information Systems, Engineering or Mathematical Sciences or B.Tech or B.Com or B.Sc. Computer Science or Information Systems or B.Eng.

Reference Number for this position is SZ53417 which is a permanent, remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

