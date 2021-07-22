CSAD appointed as AccessData distributor into Africa

Cyber Security Africa Distribution (CSAD) has been appointed as distributor of AccessData.

AccessData provides digital forensics software solutions for law enforcement and government agencies, including the Forensic Toolkit (FTK) product.

“Our appointment as an AccessData distributor enriches our product portfolio and allows us to offer our resellers a comprehensive solution which will accelerate Africa’s adoption of cloud and digital transformation more securely,” says Martin Britz, CEO of CSAD. “At CSAD, we are focused on making industry leading security solutions accessible to the African market and to effectively address the increasing dynamic customer needs for advanced security solutions.”

Ian Rainsborough, director of international channel and partnerships at AccessData, says: “With the high demand from sub-Saharan African markets for data protection, digital forensics and incident response solutions, we needed to enhance the support and investment from our distributors to accelerate our current growth whilst continuing our work to educate businesses on how best to protect what matters most: their data.

“The proactivity, great technical team and strong relationship CSAD has with their resellers makes them the preferred partner. Working together, we’re confident that we will maximise opportunities to help organisations achieve their data protection objectives in line with the changing requirements.”