Enterprise Architect

Our client is the kind of company that strives to enable you to do more. They believe in continuous improvement, hard work and passion, and offering you a kaleidoscope of knowledge and [URL Removed] are actively looking for an Enterprise Architect to join their IT and Communications Team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

Your main objective will be to align business processes, technology, and information into solutions that meet strategic business requirements and that are aligned to current and future enterprise context.

To apply, you need to have a relevant ICT Degree and an Enterprise Architecture Certification (E.g. TOGAF) coupled with 8+ years’ relevant Systems Management / Architecture, Information Management, Infrastructure Management / Architecture experience.

You need to have at least 5 years’ experience in developing solution architectures and strategies across multiple ICT domains.

Adding to the above, your knowledge/experience will need to encompass the following:

Demonstrated competency in applying architecture frameworks and development methods (TOGAF, DoDAF, Zachman, FEAF, or Gartner) ;

; Exposure to and understanding of ICT governance methodologies (COBIT and ITIL) ;

; Knowledge of financial modelling as it pertains to ICT investments ; and,

; and, Knowledge of and exposure to the SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft software suite (Highly advantageous).

Think you have what it takes to take on this challenge? Then contact us today for a confidential discussion.

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position