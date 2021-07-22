Information Security Officer – Sunninghill – R900K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s leading healthcare house known for providing innovative healthcare solutions are currently on the lookout for an Information Security Officer to join their exciting team.

You will be accountable for ensuring appropriate controls are in place for the security of information assets. The ISO will be the centre of competence for

Information Security, providing thought leadership and acting as the focal point for security compliance-related activities and responsibilities.

This role requires you to stay current in the fast and ever-changing world of innovation and technology such as state-of-the-art development tools. You must be able to operate effectively in a fast-paced, high-intensity, continuously changing work environment.

Apply now and take your career to the next altitude!!!

Requirements:

Must have a full CISSP certification

Firewalls

VPN technologies

IDS / IPS

SIEM

IAM

PAM

SLDC

ISO/IEC 27001

Reference Number for this position is SM53406 which is a permanent position based in Sunninghill offering a cost to company salary of R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sifiso on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

PAM

SLDC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position