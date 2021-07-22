IT Business Analyst

The ideal candidate will have experience managing client projects, and have good understanding of software development. The successful candidate will be able to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Required Technical Competencies & Experience:

Qualification in Information Technology or computer science.

2- 3 years experience as a IT Business Analytical Manager or in a similar position

Project management analyst experience – a significant advantage

Experience working with API JIRA

Understanding of USSD system

Experience with Agile/SCRUM methodology

PMP / Prince II certification will be an added advantage

To apply, visit our website at [URL Removed]

