IT Infrastructure Manager

Jul 22, 2021

  • 8 – 10 years of proven knowledge and experience in Infrastructure.

  • Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid-management.

  • Microsoft environment Management
  • Platform Management (preferably Nutanix)
  • Desktop support experience
  • Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning
  • Knowledge of cloud service
  • Server management
  • Infrastructure support and implementation
  • General technical support skill
  • Capacity Management
  • Managing relationships
  • Manage Sasria Infrastructure, designs and provide maintenance of servers.
  • Work closely with Network Specialist, Applications and Security team to ensure that systems plans are incorporated in the Infrastructure plans
  • Ensure that backups are scheduled and managed on regular basis
  • Provide budget input and manage budget allocation for Infrastructure and ensure expenses are accounted and allocated for accordingly.

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science or relevant IT Degree
  • Cloud solution relevant certificate (preferably Azure) (Added advantage)

Ideal and advantage:

  • Cobit 5 Certificate
  • ITIL Foundation Certificate
  • Project Management

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • COBIT
  • Data center migration
  • Wintel
  • ITIL management
  • Infrastructure as a Service
  • MCITP
  • Office 365
  • Data Center Management
  • MSP
  • Disaster Recovery
  • Managed Services
  • Storage Area Networks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

State owned entity with background of insurance services

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

