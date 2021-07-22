IT Infrastructure Manager

-
8 – 10 years of proven knowledge and experience in Infrastructure.
-
Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid-management.
- Microsoft environment Management
- Platform Management (preferably Nutanix)
- Desktop support experience
- Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning
- Knowledge of cloud service
- Server management
- Infrastructure support and implementation
- General technical support skill
- Capacity Management
- Managing relationships
- Manage Sasria Infrastructure, designs and provide maintenance of servers.
- Work closely with Network Specialist, Applications and Security team to ensure that systems plans are incorporated in the Infrastructure plans
- Ensure that backups are scheduled and managed on regular basis
- Provide budget input and manage budget allocation for Infrastructure and ensure expenses are accounted and allocated for accordingly.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science or relevant IT Degree
- Cloud solution relevant certificate (preferably Azure) (Added advantage)
Ideal and advantage:
- Cobit 5 Certificate
- ITIL Foundation Certificate
- Project Management
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- COBIT
- Data center migration
- Wintel
- ITIL management
- Infrastructure as a Service
- MCITP
- Office 365
- Data Center Management
- MSP
- Disaster Recovery
- Managed Services
- Storage Area Networks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
State owned entity with background of insurance services
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund