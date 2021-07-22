Junior Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be required to develop new solutions and support the existing systems in a challenging business environment.Duties:

  • Interact with business users, Business Analysts and Developers to understand requirements
  • Write technical specifications and develop new functionality
  • Participate in design and planning sessions
  • Understand how existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture
  • Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
  • Working with Test Analysts and writing automated tests
  • Testing and deployment of code changes

Requirements:

  • Degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, business science or similar
  • 2+ years’ experience in systems design and coding
    • Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++ or Java
  • Proficiency in front end web development
    • ReactJS, Angular, [URL Removed] jQuery or JavaScript
  • Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL
  • Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle
    • Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
  • Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes
  • Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:
    • Design Patterns
    • Microservices
    • Event driven architecture

