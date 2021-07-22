Junior Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be required to develop new solutions and support the existing systems in a challenging business environment.Duties:

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and Developers to understand requirements

Write technical specifications and develop new functionality

Participate in design and planning sessions

Understand how existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members

Working with Test Analysts and writing automated tests

Testing and deployment of code changes

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, business science or similar

2+ years’ experience in systems design and coding Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++ or Java

Proficiency in front end web development ReactJS, Angular, [URL Removed] jQuery or JavaScript

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL

Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes

Experience with any of the following would be advantageous: Design Patterns Microservices Event driven architecture



