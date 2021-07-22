Junior Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be required to develop new solutions and support the existing systems in a challenging business environment.Duties:
- Interact with business users, Business Analysts and Developers to understand requirements
- Write technical specifications and develop new functionality
- Participate in design and planning sessions
- Understand how existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture
- Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
- Working with Test Analysts and writing automated tests
- Testing and deployment of code changes
Requirements:
- Degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, business science or similar
- 2+ years’ experience in systems design and coding
- Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++ or Java
- Proficiency in front end web development
- ReactJS, Angular, [URL Removed] jQuery or JavaScript
- Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL
- Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle
- Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
- Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes
- Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:
- Design Patterns
- Microservices
- Event driven architecture