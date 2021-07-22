Outsourced Support Engineer at Tower Group

Responsibilities (Including, but not limited to):

Install, configure and support all Microsoft desktop and server operating systems.

Install, configure and support all Microsoft and other application software (desktop and server).

General hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop and server).

General troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.

Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.

Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection (desktop and server).

Assist customers telephonically.

Remote administration of servers and workstations.

Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.

Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.

Identify possible risks or problems and escalate to senior engineer.

Qualifications and Requirements:

Matriculation certificate.

A+, Server+, N+ or similar qualification.

Windows Server 2016 advantageous.

2 to 3 years Desktop Support

About The Employer:

SME Managed IT Services partner specialising in IT Support, Managed IT Services, IT Consulting. Based in Rivonia, with a client base throughout Gauteng. This position is linked to the contract between my client and their client. Should the client for whatever reason cancel the support contract (calendar month notice), the client will endeavour to place the successful candidate elsewhere in the company if there is no position available then the employment contract will be terminated.

