SNR Systems Administrator

Jul 22, 2021

Develop, control, maintain and support the optimal performance and security of information technology systems.

Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • MCITP Qualification
  • CCNA Qualification beneficial

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum of 5 years working in a System Administration role
  • Strong knowledge of Windows Server operating system (Server 2012 and R2).
  • In-depth knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN and SAN; Server Storage Setup.
  • Knowledge of Security patch installation process on server environment.
  • Hyper V – Virtualisation experience essential.
  • High availability clusters experience essential.
  • Active-directory storage experience essential.
  • Exchange and active directory a necessity.
  • Data centre management experience an advantage.
  • PCI compliancy knowledge an advantage.
  • Experience in Cisco switch, router and firewall configurations essential; beneficial
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • MCITP
  • Systems Administration
  • System Administration
  • Windows Server Operating System
  • LAN
  • SAN
  • Server Storage Setup
  • Security Path Installation Process
  • Hyper V – Virtualisation
  • Clusters
  • Active Directory STorage
  • Data Centre Management
  • PCI Compliance
  • CISCO Switch
  • CISCO Router
  • CISCO Firewall Configurations
  • CISCO Router Configurations
  • CISCO Switch Configurations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Financial Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position