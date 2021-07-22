SNR Systems Administrator

Develop, control, maintain and support the optimal performance and security of information technology systems.
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- MCITP Qualification
- CCNA Qualification beneficial
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 5 years working in a System Administration role
- Strong knowledge of Windows Server operating system (Server 2012 and R2).
- In-depth knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN and SAN; Server Storage Setup.
- Knowledge of Security patch installation process on server environment.
- Hyper V – Virtualisation experience essential.
- High availability clusters experience essential.
- Active-directory storage experience essential.
- Exchange and active directory a necessity.
- Data centre management experience an advantage.
- PCI compliancy knowledge an advantage.
- Experience in Cisco switch, router and firewall configurations essential; beneficial
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
About The Employer:
Financial Sector