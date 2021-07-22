SNR Systems Administrator

Develop, control, maintain and support the optimal performance and security of information technology systems.

Qualifications

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

MCITP Qualification

CCNA Qualification beneficial

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 5 years working in a System Administration role

Strong knowledge of Windows Server operating system (Server 2012 and R2).

In-depth knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN and SAN; Server Storage Setup.

Knowledge of Security patch installation process on server environment.

Hyper V – Virtualisation experience essential.

High availability clusters experience essential.

Active-directory storage experience essential.

Exchange and active directory a necessity.

Data centre management experience an advantage.

PCI compliancy knowledge an advantage.

Experience in Cisco switch, router and firewall configurations essential; beneficial

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Good communication and interpersonal skills

About The Employer:

Financial Sector

