Our client is an R+D manufacturer of RF systems and antennas. They are looking for a Software Engineer with strong background in developing firmware & software solutions for complex problems using MATLAB, ASP.Net, Git, SVN, MySQL/SQL Server, Open Source Framework as well as Electronic Hardware Design tools. This is a space which challenges one a lot as no two projects are the same and therefore you are forever learning and developing as an engineer. A degree in Computer Science or Informatics coupled with ability to write maintainable and extendable software documentation and code should secure you a spot in the interviews shortlist. If you enjoy working in a high tech engineering space where attention to details is so critical, then send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Asp.Net

Sql Server

Git

Firmware

Software

Matlab

SVN

Opensource

Degree

R+D manufacturer of RF & Antenna systems

