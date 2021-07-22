Software Engineer (MATLAB/Simulink) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Engineering Service Provider in Cape Town seeks the technical expertise of a highly meticulous and self-driven Software Engineer (MATLAB/Simulink), to join its team. You must possess a BTech/B.Eng Degree in Mechatronics/Electronic Engineering, at least 1-7 years experience. It will be a bonus if you have experience specifying and configuring Vehicle Control Units (VCU) and Body Control Units (BCM), but your MATLAB/SIMULINK/CODER skills will suffice.Experience/Skills

1-7 Years relevant experience.

Experience with MATLAB/SIMULINK/CODER model-based software development.

Software Verification and Certification (module-, HIL testing).

Software Development for functional safety (ISO26262).

Simulink system simulation.

Control algorithm development and optimization.

J1939 CAN bus experience.

Experience with J1772 CCS1 Charge Controllers.

Advantageous –

Specifying and configuring Vehicle Control Units (VCU) and Body Control Units (BCM).

MUST-HAVEs

SA Citizenship.

Willing to travel overseas for variable periods. (Company has offices in USA).

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Excellent in task management.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good Written and Verbal Communication (English).

