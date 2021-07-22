Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The expertise of a highly technical Systems Administrator is sought by a fast-paced Dev House offering innovative hardware & software solutions. Your core role will be to provide support, monitor and maintain Linux infrastructure, applications & servers, for both internal and external stakeholders. You must have Grade 12 or equivalent, A+/N+/MCSE/LINUX+/LPIC 1 & 2, CCNA & Security+, at least 3 years Linux Sysadmin experience, TCP/IP, VoIP, IMAP and Postfix, Apache, Nginx, Bash, JIRA, Zabbix, [URL Removed] Ansible, Gliffy, Coggle, PHP installation, PostgreSQL, [URL Removed] and ZFS setup & maintenance for backups.

RAID Setup and Management on physical machines.

Maintain a local APT & Custom software repository.

VPN Connectivity.

MySQL and Postgres Database Administration.

Create and maintain office topologies diagrams (Gliffy, [URL Removed] and Coggle).

Provide second and third line with documentation and guidance on problem solving and technical assistance.

Implement and maintain monitoring with templates (Zabbix).

Setup and maintain Virtual Instances/Machines (LXC & KVM).

HaProxy Administration.

Perform maintenance on DHCP. DNS (Bind), Proxy (Squid), Switches and Routers.

Work and maintain user backups (Delta Copy & Time Machine).

User Management Add and remove users off LDAP, Vtiger, Samba.

Work with Web Services (Apache & Nginx).

General maintenance on physical servers within offices.

Plan, design, rollout / Implement new systems.

Manage dedicated [Email Address Removed] replacements, monitoring and etc.).

BASH scripting for automating tasks.

Make use of Ansible for rollouts to production for products in the field.

Follow the traditional delivery process for products.

Offer support for the team in lower tiers.

Attend monthly Director’s meetings.

JIRA and OTRS Project Planning and Tickets Administration.

Work within Debian and Ubuntu based environments.

Research and development on products for product development.

Work closely with Development in order to fix problems with products in the field.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential.

Postgraduate qualification preferable.

Relevant qualification (A+, N+, MCSE, LINUX+/LPIC 1 and 2).

CCNA and Security+.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3 years experience as a Linux System Administrator.

Excellent networking implementation and troubleshooting skills (TCP/IP).

Excellent understanding of VoIP systems.

Excellent understanding of IMAP and Postfix.

Apache Web Server and PHP installation, maintenance, administration, and database systems (PostgreSQL, MySQL).

Strong communication skills (verbal and written).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position