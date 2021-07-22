Tech Lead at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Tech Lead to join their team. You will be required to manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain, manage the developers within the domain and to make a personal contribution to technical solutions.Duties:
- Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain
- Understand the focus and direction of the business area
- Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and delivery
- Involvement in the running of the domain
- Sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding cause of issues
- Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains
- Review code and approve changes before deployment to production
- Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions
- Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery of new system/technical solutions by the developers
- Work with the Architect, other Tech Leads and Development Manager to understand and drive the strategic direction of the technologies within Institutional IT
- Ensure domain technical direction is aligned with overall tech direction/architecture for Institutional IT, and overall tech direction caters for needs of the domains
- Identify areas for continuous improvement of both systems and architectural standards and help drive implementation
- Timeous, clear tracking, management and appropriate escalation of issues and risks
- Ensure systems documentation for support are produced as required
- Ensure a stable and sustainable technical platform is in place to support the business area
- Lead a team of developers (+/- 5 developers) in the domain, according to skill set
- Carry out all aspects of people management
- Staff performance appraisals, approve leave, recruit, train, develop and mentor staff
- Responsible for assigning work to the developers, determining estimates, overseeing technical design and driving delivery according to our SDLC procedures and standards
- Ensure the correct technical skills are in place in the domain to meet business needs
- To make a personal contribute to our technical solutions
Requirements:
- Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related
- Experience with managing a development team and driving team delivery
- Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
- At least 8 years’ worth of professional development experience
- Able to perform at a senior developer level
- Exceptional skills in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++ or JavaScript
- Experience in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server
- Including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying
- Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
- An understanding of relational database structures
- Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation advantageous
- Exposure to PostreSQL advantageous