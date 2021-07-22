Tech Lead at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Tech Lead to join their team. You will be required to manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain, manage the developers within the domain and to make a personal contribution to technical solutions.Duties:

Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain

Understand the focus and direction of the business area

Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and delivery

Involvement in the running of the domain Sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding cause of issues

Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains

Review code and approve changes before deployment to production

Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions

Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery of new system/technical solutions by the developers

Work with the Architect, other Tech Leads and Development Manager to understand and drive the strategic direction of the technologies within Institutional IT

Ensure domain technical direction is aligned with overall tech direction/architecture for Institutional IT, and overall tech direction caters for needs of the domains

Identify areas for continuous improvement of both systems and architectural standards and help drive implementation

Timeous, clear tracking, management and appropriate escalation of issues and risks

Ensure systems documentation for support are produced as required

Ensure a stable and sustainable technical platform is in place to support the business area

Lead a team of developers (+/- 5 developers) in the domain, according to skill set

Carry out all aspects of people management Staff performance appraisals, approve leave, recruit, train, develop and mentor staff

Responsible for assigning work to the developers, determining estimates, overseeing technical design and driving delivery according to our SDLC procedures and standards

Ensure the correct technical skills are in place in the domain to meet business needs

To make a personal contribute to our technical solutions

Requirements:

Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related

Experience with managing a development team and driving team delivery

Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

At least 8 years’ worth of professional development experience Able to perform at a senior developer level

Exceptional skills in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++ or JavaScript

Experience in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server Including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying

Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

An understanding of relational database structures

Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation advantageous

Exposure to PostreSQL advantageous

