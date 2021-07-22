Transnet container terminal systems interrupted

Speculation about a cyberattack at Transnet is rife as the state-owned logistics company is experiencing interruptions to its container terminal operations.

Very little information is available, with the Transnet web site currently down, but some customers have been told that the port operator has moved to a manual system while it fires up business continuity plans.

Reports about disruptions to IT systems have been attributed to an unconfirmed cyberattack.

Most Transnet operations are working normally, with just parts of the container terminal offline.

Transnet has told client it is experiencing disruption to IT systems, but is still identifying the source.