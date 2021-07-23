AEM Developer

OUR CLIENT BASED IN PRETORIA IS URGENTLY LOOKING FOR A SENIOR AEM DEVELOPER TO BE ON A 12 MONTHS EXTENDABLE CONTRACT

Knowledge, experience and personal competencies

Education and experience:

? Honour’s Degree in the field of Information Technology, Digital Media, Multimedia Communications or related discipline;

? Digital Content Management Certification;

? 10+ years’ digital content management experience with Adobe AEM/CQ5 including web page design, content organization , content editing , web architecture and web analytics;

? 5+ years of UX/UI development experience – taking ownership, driving understanding, and delivering solutions that exceed expectations with strong storytelling skills;

? 7+ years of software development experience with 5+ years of experience in design and implementation of modules on Adobe CQ 5.3 and AEM [Phone Number Removed]; and along with 5 years of experience in Java developer;

? Experience in technical management and execution of large digital applications across multiple frameworks and platforms;

? Experience with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Analytics is strongly preferred. You will be seen as an AEM expert, staying on top of the capabilities of all aspects of the product;

? AEM, Java/J2EE, Sling, Application design and development experience;

? Experienced and deep knowledge on custom AEM Reusable components, Widgets, Templates, Widgets on top of JCR and Apache Sling (9 Implicit Objects), Apache Jackrabbit CRX and AEM;

? Thorough exposure of the end-to-end content lifecycle, web content management, content publishing / deployment and delivery processes as well as experience in implementing 2+ full cycle AEM projects;

? Experience with the full software development lifecycle and software development methodologies (Agile);

? Experience in building enterprise applications using Java/J2EE technologies, e.g. servlets, database access, SOAP client;

? Experience in migrating content and digital assets to AEM 6.x;

