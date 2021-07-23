Application Specialist II at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Ensure that applications are maintained and remain fit for purpose and the optimal delivery of quality systems as the next Applications Specialist II sought by a growing Retail Group. You will administer applications and provide technical expertise / documentation in development lifecycle and execution of Store Inventory Management Systems. You will require a 3-year IT tertiary qualification with at least 5 years relevant experience. You must have SQL skills, Project Management, Risk Assessment and Management experience, knowledge of IT Retail Systems and relevant deep application content knowledge and technical and architectural knowledge with a solid understanding of ITIL [URL Removed] input into ITS strategy and relevant systems strategy

Collaborate with the IT Manager and ensure input into the one-year operating plan and projects priority plan in line with ITS strategy and relevant business requirements.

Provide input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation.

Deliver quality systems solutions that meet the business –

Provide input and guidance to the IT Manager and the Application teams to ensure identification and delivery of system solutions.

Keep up to date with best practice and the latest developments

Proactively update ITS and the business where relevant.

Proactively identify and recommend opportunities for delivering new and improving existing solutions to meet the business requirements.

Ensure that solutions adhere to WW architectural, technical standards and principles

Provide application teams with architectural and technical thought leadership.

Collaborate with Business, Systems Analysts, Developers, Project Leads, and IT team to ensuring solutions are viable and consistent.

Assist with system checks and quality assurance.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-Year IT tertiary qualification.

5 – 10 Years relevant experience.

Strong documentation skills and a detail orientated acumen.

Experience working in an agile environment with peers and business counterparts.

Knowledge of IT Retail Systems.

Relevant deep application content knowledge.

Relevant technical and architectural knowledge.

Project Management skills.

Relevant business knowledge.

Solid experience and understanding of SQL.

Risk Assessment and Management.

Ability to perform Standby.

Solid understanding of ITIL Principles.

ATTRIBUTES:

Effective coaching and mentoring skills of junior team members.

Strong leadership & collaborating skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position