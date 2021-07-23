Business Analyst – Fund Operations (12 month contract) at Rory Mackie & Associates

About the position:

The Fund Operations team supports the business by facilitating flows into the funds. Fund Operations also own the relationship with our Clients Transfer Agent, as well as being responsible for the oversight of their processes.

As the Fund Operations Business Analyst, you will be responsible for working with stakeholders across multiple business units and our Clients Transfer Agent, to gather and record business requirements for new and existing initiatives, as well as changes to processes and systems.

Responsibilities:

Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into high level specifications and design

Effectively communicate business specifications to Internal teams, Developers and/or our Clients Transfer Agent

Define/review business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Consider impact of projects on forms, web and communicating changes to client timeously

Conduct data analysis to investigate ongoing/ad hoc operational issues

Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes

Strong emphasis on delivery and having the ability to run small projects with tangible milestones and delivering against them

Communicate project progress, issues and risks effectively and timeously to the Project Manager

Co-ordinate and respond to testing requirements of systems/processes

Develop training material and conduct formal training sessions for end users

Ensure sufficient business training, communications and business handover to Production Support teams

Assist the Fund Operations team with ad hoc tasks/projects, as required

Risk and Compliance Responsibilities:

Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, market abuse, etc.

Ensuring Compliance training, declarations and relevant forms are completed on a timely basis

Ensuring that firm and client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected

Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, complaints or conduct issues

Reporting any suspicion that a Client, Investor, or Employee may be involved in money laundering, fraud or other crime such as market abuse

Technical Knowledge and Experience required:

4 – 6 years Industry and Business analysis experience (Asset Management or Third Party Back Office Administration experience would be an advantage)

Knowledge and understanding of business process mapping

Experience in writing functional and end user documentation

Experience in change management

Previous experience in both Waterfall and Agile delivery methods

A thorough understanding of the development life-cycle, development framework methodologies and implementation including Agile and Waterfall

Demonstrable history of working with other Investment Industry Organisations, External Vendors and Transfer Agents

Experience working on projects related to process and system change

Experience dealing with multiple stakeholders in multiple global locations

System skills:

An understanding of data architecture as it relates to systems and data flow

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office products (Excel, Visio, PowerPoint, Word)

Personal attributes:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both verbal and written

Able to multi-task, work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure

Detail-oriented, excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Team player and ability to work without supervision

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects

Must be organised and able to prioritise duties and responsibilities

Strong personality, self-assured, self-confident and assertive

Ability to trouble-shoot and understand system integrations

Experience working closely with Global Business teams as well as Transfer Agents

Negotiating skills

Facilitation skills

Presentation skills

Driven to implement efficiencies

Flexible approach to working hours

