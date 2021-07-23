Business Analyst – Fund Operations (12 month contract) at Rory Mackie & Associates

About the position:
The Fund Operations team supports the business by facilitating flows into the funds. Fund Operations also own the relationship with our Clients Transfer Agent, as well as being responsible for the oversight of their processes.
As the Fund Operations Business Analyst, you will be responsible for working with stakeholders across multiple business units and our Clients Transfer Agent, to gather and record business requirements for new and existing initiatives, as well as changes to processes and systems.
Responsibilities:
- Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into high level specifications and design
- Effectively communicate business specifications to Internal teams, Developers and/or our Clients Transfer Agent
- Define/review business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
- Consider impact of projects on forms, web and communicating changes to client timeously
- Conduct data analysis to investigate ongoing/ad hoc operational issues
- Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes
- Strong emphasis on delivery and having the ability to run small projects with tangible milestones and delivering against them
- Communicate project progress, issues and risks effectively and timeously to the Project Manager
- Co-ordinate and respond to testing requirements of systems/processes
- Develop training material and conduct formal training sessions for end users
- Ensure sufficient business training, communications and business handover to Production Support teams
- Assist the Fund Operations team with ad hoc tasks/projects, as required
Risk and Compliance Responsibilities:
- Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, market abuse, etc.
- Ensuring Compliance training, declarations and relevant forms are completed on a timely basis
- Ensuring that firm and client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected
- Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, complaints or conduct issues
- Reporting any suspicion that a Client, Investor, or Employee may be involved in money laundering, fraud or other crime such as market abuse
Technical Knowledge and Experience required:
- 4 – 6 years Industry and Business analysis experience (Asset Management or Third Party Back Office Administration experience would be an advantage)
- Knowledge and understanding of business process mapping
- Experience in writing functional and end user documentation
- Experience in change management
- Previous experience in both Waterfall and Agile delivery methods
- A thorough understanding of the development life-cycle, development framework methodologies and implementation including Agile and Waterfall
- Demonstrable history of working with other Investment Industry Organisations, External Vendors and Transfer Agents
- Experience working on projects related to process and system change
- Experience dealing with multiple stakeholders in multiple global locations
System skills:
- An understanding of data architecture as it relates to systems and data flow
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office products (Excel, Visio, PowerPoint, Word)
Personal attributes:
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both verbal and written
- Able to multi-task, work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure
- Detail-oriented, excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Team player and ability to work without supervision
- Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects
- Must be organised and able to prioritise duties and responsibilities
- Strong personality, self-assured, self-confident and assertive
- Ability to trouble-shoot and understand system integrations
- Experience working closely with Global Business teams as well as Transfer Agents
- Negotiating skills
- Facilitation skills
- Presentation skills
- Driven to implement efficiencies
- Flexible approach to working hours