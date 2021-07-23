Business Analyst (Insurance – IRL / Individual Life) at Fourier Recruitment

Unpack and understand each ILR functional area;

Understand the supporting functionality code at a high level;

Present functional area capabilities to the ILR teams with TechArchs;

Take ownership (as per overview above) of Configuration;

Review tasks wherein changes to the business function are implied, or new setup is needed, or upstream/downstream impact is suspected;

Create new business requirements for identified gaps in current ILR offering;

Work closely with TechArchs in identified new business requirements to design business solution;

Actively identify potential roadmap items that would enhance the ILR solution for possible new development;

Actively keep abreast of industry regulations, developments, trends, etc;

Present business/insurance training;

Train & support in terms of functionality and configuration, as well as provide an induction to new team members;

Work closely with client Product Owner as a stakeholder;

Work closely with Testers (internal and client) and regression teams;

Keep other BAs informed of state of their clients;

Facilitate with the clients 3rd parties: Auditors, Actuaries, Accountants

Product / Policies design & implementation Product definition: Funeral etc, but also the supporting functionalities that enable the operation of the Product. Analysis & Design of new Set-up



Support CSM and Developers with new and ongoing setup

Testing / Verification of setup of product and functionality Scope and guide testing. Define test cases.



My client is one of the world’s only software companies delivering solutions across multiple financial service verticals. Their technology solutions and services are diversified to accommodate the specialised administration needs of policy holders under our Individual Life & Risk Insurance; Group life & Risk Insurance; Lending; Funds, Benefits and Annuities Administration and Healthcare, Risk & Funding Insurance portfolios. Also, my client provides outsourced software engineering and consulting development services to help any business overcome the key challenges of modernisation and digital transformation in an ever-changing world!Looking for a Business Analyst from Insurance industry with atleast 5 years expeience.Minimum Requirements

Individual Life experience And Software development life cycle knowledge a must.

5 7 years experience in an Insurance industry

Relevant qualifications

Willing to work remotely and attend to the office for 1 week in a month

Employer & Job Benefits:

GroupLife Benefit

Learn more/Apply for this position