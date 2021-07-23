Digicloud named Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year

Digicloud Africa, a Google Cloud reseller enablement partner in Africa, has been named the 2020 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year – Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

The annual award recognises one partner in the region that has shown outstanding success in helping a large number of customers achieve better results through Google Cloud’s platform and Google Workspace.

“We’re proud to recognize Digicloud Africa’s growth with Google Cloud and their commitment to helping a growing number of customers succeed,” says Carolee Gearhart, global channel chief at Google Cloud. “Digicloud Africa has demonstrated strong technical capabilities across Google Cloud products and solutions and has significantly scaled their work with customers over the past year.”

“It’s an unbelievable honour to be one of the first African-based companies to ever win a Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award,” says Digicloud Africa CEO Gregory MacLennan. “The past year has brought about a rapid, almost frantic adoption of technology across industries to streamline the necessity of remote working, but also for companies to accelerate digital transformation as a whole. Google Cloud is the cloud of choice for innovation and ease of adoption and we’re proud to be part of the incredible ecosystem bringing that service to businesses on our continent.”