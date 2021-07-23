Full Stack Software Engineer

As a senior software engineer, you’d be performing a number of roles, but some of the key experience and skills that have ensured success and progress in the position include:

Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages –Java,C#, Python, and JavaScript preferred

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks –Java,.Net, Node, React, and Angular

Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools

Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client

A highly developed problem-solving ability

A drive for ethical, professional delivery and personal growth

Experience and certifications in AWS or Azure

Things that are extra beneficial but not essential include:

Completed tertiary qualification/s

Industry-recognized certifications and qualifications

Prior experience as a tech or team lead

Prior experience in architecture

Experience in 4IR techs such as RPA, AI, any of the three major cloud platforms, or Blockchain

What can our client offer YOU:

“We are a software consulting organization with a specific focus on doing what others cannot. Whether that””s building a new product, solving a problem, or changing the way our customers do business, we””re confident we have the right skills and people to do the job.

That””s because we don””t pigeonhole the people who work for us. We know that by giving you exposure to tough projects, across different industries, with different levels of technological maturity – you””ll develop the skill and wherewithal to flourish.

This coupled with our highly advanced and personalized growth plan means that we can just about guarantee that you””ll reach the next level in your career faster than your peers in other businesses”.

Summary of requirements:

4 years + experience

Ideal:Full-stack experience, with experience in React/Angular and both theJava and .Net stacks

On Spec: Full-stack experience, with a specific focus on eitherJava or .Net stack on the backend

Previous consulting or long-term (18 months plus) remote working experience is a plus.

A stable internet connection with sufficient bandwidth for remote work is required, in the interim, until returning to full onsite project work

Learn more/Apply for this position