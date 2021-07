HP believed to be dropping PageWide line-up

Almost 10 years after launching the PageWide printers into the market, it is believed that HP is discontinuing the product category.

PageWide technology has a fixed print head that prints the entire width of the page.

Sources reveal that HP is set to drop the A4 and A3 printers, retaining only the large format devices that use this technology.

It is understood that supplies will still be available for five years.