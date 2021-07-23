IT Devops Engineer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Site Reliability Enginner/DevOps Engineer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Min qualification required : Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Years of experience:

5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and Fucntional Skills:

Java

AWS

Kubernetes

Docker

Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

IoC / Dependency Injection

Git

SQL (Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

Gradle / maven

Spring Boot

JSON and XML

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

– Debugging & Troubleshooting

Beneficial:

Bitbucket

Jira / Confluence

Prometheus / Grafana

Linux

ELK stack

Should this speak to you, Hurry Now and Apply

