IT Devops Engineer

Jul 23, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Site Reliability Enginner/DevOps Engineer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Min qualification required : Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Years of experience:

  • 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and Fucntional Skills:

  • Java

  • AWS

  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Git
  • SQL (Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • Gradle / maven
  • Spring Boot
  • JSON and XML

Logging and tracking tickets to external support
– Debugging & Troubleshooting

Beneficial:

  • Bitbucket
  • Jira / Confluence
  • Prometheus / Grafana
  • Linux
  • ELK stack

