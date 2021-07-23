IT Project Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading global provider of End-to-end Software and Cloud Technology Solutions seeks an ambitious IT Project Manager to join its Joburg team. You will lead customer engagement, ensuring all scope, time, budgets & quality expectations are met, through planning & managing projects of the Vertical Service Delivery Division which consists of Technology Services, Software Asset Management & Software Procurement Services. You will coach & lead team members, support in pre-sales activities while managing corporate, customer and third-party vendor efforts to plan and implement solutions. Experience working as a Project Manager for a Consultancy is essential.DUTIES:
- Work with Vertical Project Managers in Project Risk Management and the delivery of projects.
- Track and manage project activities like: Schedule Management, Cost Management, Risk & Issues Management, Meeting Management & Change Management.
- Work with Business team on pre-sales activities and getting the scope finalized as required.
- Promoting services to Business Leads/Account Management leads when required.
- Participate in up selling and pre-sales activities with sales.
- Develop and maintain project management best practices.
- Support project reporting activities.
- Responsible for managing assigned customer project.
- Meet or exceed approved budgets by providing reliable financial forecasts to Management and update management on project progress.
- Identify and develop new opportunities within current project supporting early qualification and opportunity assessment.
- Opportunity Manager for medium and large risk deals.
- Mentor others and assist them with their professional development.
- Serve as the face of customer for the company.
- Achieve operational objectives by contributing information and preparing and completing action plans; implementing production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving problems.
- Meet financial objectives by forecasting scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective actions.
- Enhance the reputation of both departments and the organisation as a whole by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests and exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.
REQUIREMENTS
- Experience of +5 years in project management
- PMI/Prince 2 Practitioner certification required. (If certification is not held, the candidate should qualify for the certification requirements and complete the certification by 1st year of employment.)
- Experience preferably from a Systems Integrator or a large service organization.
- Has the ability to manage internal as well as external resources with a team size <12 people, implementing complex IT solutions
- Accountable for managing multiple engagements or work streams with a value <$1M USD
- Responsible for directly managing 5-7 projects in either SAM/SPS/TS through Project Managers/SDMs.
- Highly motivated and results oriented
- Managed a multi-site delivery including a Global Delivery Centre Network
- Managed Senior Manager expectations to program/business case and resolves conflicts in large organizations
- Owns and manages knowledge sharing within a community (e.g., team, practice, or project)
- Ensures team members support knowledge sharing and re-use requirements of project
- Excellent presentation skills as you will be required to present to customers
- Demonstrated experience and expertise selling solutions to business decision-makers by reinforcing the value of the Companys Services to the customers overall business pain and/or strategic opportunities
- Solid problem-solving skills required.Excellent verbal and written communication skills as well as strong business acumen
- Experience and desire to work in a technology consulting environment that may require travel.