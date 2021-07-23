Java Full Stack Software Developer

Minimum years of experience:
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Level of experience required:
- Advanced (1208)
Minimum qualification required:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Role tasks:
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Comfortable with applicable development tools
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Development and programming
- Agile methodology and XP
- Java 8 and above
- Java EE
- GraphQL (advantage if known)
- Batch Processing and Scheduling
- OO principles
- JPA
- Design patterns e.g.: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
- Clean code
- TDD
- DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process to minimize vulnerabilities)
- Angular
- Typescript
- HMTL
- CSS
- Jest testing framework
- Cypress testing framework
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- Docker
- GlassFish (Payara)
- Interface Technologies
- REST APIs
- Queues/Topics
- SOAP-based services
- Databases
- SQL
- Oracle
- Cloud Technologies (advantage if known)
Soft skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non -technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally