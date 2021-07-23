Java Full Stack Software Developer

Jul 23, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Level of experience required:

  • Advanced (1208)

Minimum qualification required:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Role tasks:

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization
  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organization
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Comfortable with applicable development tools

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Development and programming
  • Agile methodology and XP
  • Java 8 and above
  • Java EE
  • GraphQL (advantage if known)
  • Batch Processing and Scheduling
  • OO principles
  • JPA
  • Design patterns e.g.: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
  • Clean code
  • TDD
  • DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process to minimize vulnerabilities)
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • HMTL
  • CSS
  • Jest testing framework
  • Cypress testing framework
    • Bitbucket
    • Jenkins
    • Docker
    • GlassFish (Payara)
  • Interface Technologies
    • REST APIs
    • Queues/Topics
    • SOAP-based services
  • Databases
    • SQL
    • Oracle
  • Cloud Technologies (advantage if known)

Soft skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non -technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Learn more/Apply for this position