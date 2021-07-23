Junior IT Technician

Required:
- High school diploma or GED.
- IT/Networking Certification.
- Experience in setting up, configuration, maintenance and troubleshooting of computer systems (hardware and software).
- Valid drivers license and OWN Transport
- SA Citizen
Preferred:
- Vocational/technical degree in computer systems.
- Experience with PostgreSQL.
- Experience with Reporting.
- IT System support experience.
- Experience with TCP/IP Networking.
- Basic understanding of XSLT.
Essential Competencies:
- Adhering to Principles and Values.
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations.
- Following Instructions and Procedures.
- Planning and organizing.
- Good communication skills.
- Eagerness to learn.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Support existing products by checking if the systems are performing optimally using the tools at hand such as TeamViewer and Monitoring Portals.
- Assist Clients with first line support and creating/updating records of such support calls on platforms specified.
- Complete Timesheets and Give daily feedback on Progress made for the day.
- Give Training to external parties that includes writing and updating of the training material to be presented and perform the physical training when required. Training will require travel to sites when required.
- Perform Support, Configuration, and Installations of Hardware and/or Software Products as and when required. Installations will require travel to sites when required.