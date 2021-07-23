Liferay Developer

Education and Experience

National Certificate (Matric).

Fluent oral and written English, with strong presentation skills.

Advantageous Education:

Certified in a National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).

Experience:

At least 3 years?? experience in web development and Content Management Systems in general, with at least 2 years of specific Liferay experience advantageous.

Technical Skills:

Liferay Enterprise DXP 7.0 and above.

HTML 5, CSS 3, JavaScript, and React.

Interfacing with RESTful and SOAP-based web-services.

Solid knowledge of design patterns and refactoring concepts.

Practical expertise in performance tuning and optimization, and problems analysis.

Solid technical expertise and troubleshooting skills.

Experience with modern project management, CI/CD, and team collaboration tools (e.g., Jira, Jenkins, Gerrit).

Understanding of Agile principles.

Key Accountabilities:

Play a vital role in the design, development, testing and deployment of Liferay DXP solutions.

Work closely with Business Analysts, Solutions Architects, and other Developers to analyse and understand the Business Requirements and Business Case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solutions using the Liferay DXP product.

Design efficient Content Models, Security Models, Workflows and Templates for the Liferay DXP product.

Sound experience with producing technical documentation including Class Diagrams, Activity Diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Implement designed solutions in accordance with the company??s standards, processes, tools, and frameworks.

Apply Usability and UX best-practices to all deliverables.

Utilise data from external data sources and API??s.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in Code Reviews, the use of Static Code Analysis tools, creation and execution of Unit Tests, Functional Tests, Regression Tests, Performance Tests and Stress Tests (and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected through the software).

Participate in Feasibility Studies, Proof of Concepts, JAD Sessions, Estimation and Costing Sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

