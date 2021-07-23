Senior Android Developer at Reverside

Senior Android Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town
We are looking for Android Development Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Main Responsibilities
- Writing clean and efficient codes for Android applications.
- Monitoring the performance of live apps and work on optimizing them at the code level.
- Identifying and resolving bottlenecks, rectifying bugs and enhancing application performance.
Technical Android Developer Skills
- Expertise in Java, Kotlin or Both
- Vital Android SDK concepts
- Decent Experience with SQL
- Knowledge of Git
- XML Basics
- Understanding of Material Design Guidelines
- Android Studio
- Backend Programming Skills