Senior Android Developer at Reverside

Jul 23, 2021

Senior Android Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking for Android Development Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Main Responsibilities

  • Writing clean and efficient codes for Android applications.

  • Monitoring the performance of live apps and work on optimizing them at the code level.

  • Identifying and resolving bottlenecks, rectifying bugs and enhancing application performance.

Technical Android Developer Skills

  • Expertise in Java, Kotlin or Both

  • Vital Android SDK concepts

  • Decent Experience with SQL

  • Knowledge of Git

  • XML Basics

  • Understanding of Material Design Guidelines

  • Android Studio

  • Backend Programming Skills

