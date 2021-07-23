Senior Android Developer at Reverside

Senior Android Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking for Android Development Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Main Responsibilities

Writing clean and efficient codes for Android applications.

Monitoring the performance of live apps and work on optimizing them at the code level.

Identifying and resolving bottlenecks, rectifying bugs and enhancing application performance.

Technical Android Developer Skills

Expertise in Java, Kotlin or Both

Vital Android SDK concepts

Decent Experience with SQL

Knowledge of Git

XML Basics

Understanding of Material Design Guidelines

Android Studio

Backend Programming Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position