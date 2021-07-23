Senior Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Technology company your coding expertise and drive for exceptional quality to take ownership of the Senior Java Developer role and develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service-oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and Web Services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points. You will require a suitable IT/Computer Engineering tertiary qualification and/or 3 years experience in a similar role as part of a Software Dev team with 2-3 years Senior Back End development in a multi-tiered Java application dev environment. Your tech toolset must include strong Java, JEE (J2EE), SOAP, preferably Spring framework, JPA/Hibernate, Web/RESTful services, JAXB, XML Schema, Maven, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2), SoapUI/Postman, JavaScript, Angular & Python/Jython.DUTIES:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with Business Analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute Functional Test scenarios (Dev Testing).

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a Developer as part of a team in a Software Development environment.

2-3 Years relevant experience as a Senior Back-end Developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

in a multi-tiered Java application development. A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies, SOAP and Services.

Spring framework (preferable).

JPA /Hibernate.

Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable).

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS).

JAXB and XML Schema.

Maven.

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2).

SoapUI/Postman.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g., JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g., paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

Business process/workflow layers e.g., JBPM, BPEL (Activiti).

Rules engines (i.e. Drools).

Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP).

Continuous integration tools (i.e., Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker).

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

