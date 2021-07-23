Sipho Maseko to leave Telkom

Sipho Maseko will step down as group CEO and executive director of Telkom and its subsidiaries on 30 June 2022.

A designate group CEO will be announced soon and Maseko will ensure an orderly transition for the remainder of his tenure.

Maseko joined Telkom on 1 April 2013. He is credited with turning the business around and evolving it from a traditional fixed-line business to a portfolio of businesses which comprises the mobile, IT and wholesale infrastructure business, as well as the masts and tower portfolio.

During his tenure, the mobile business grew to become the third largest mobile business in South Africa with more than 15-million customers, generating R20-billion revenue.

In addition, Telkom’s fibre footprint was expanded and the fixed customer base was migrated to new technologies (fibre and LTE). To date, the number of homes connected with fibre exceeds the number of homes connected with copper.

The group diversified the revenue pool, acquiring an IT business and commercialised under-utilised infrastructure assets such as masts, towers and data centres.

“I feel now is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a new leader who will take Telkom to even greater heights,” Maseko comments. “I will stay on until June 2022 to ensure a smooth transition for my successor. I am most thankful to my colleagues across our country, for trusting me to lead Telkom, and for supporting me throughout this journey of transition.”