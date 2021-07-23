Software Developer Protocols

Jul 23, 2021

Location: Technopark, Pretoria

General:Main responsibility of the incumbent comprises the development of embedded software communication protocols. These protocols run on a variety of embedded platforms.

Minimum Requirements:0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

  • B.Eng Electronic Engineering,
  • B.Eng Computer Engineering, or
  • B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Main Responsibilities:

  • Development of Layer 2 and 3 protocol software components

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred:

  • Experience writing embedded software in C++
  • Experience in developing airborne software according to DO-178
  • Experience in test-driven development
  • Knowledge of the OSI stack paradigm
  • Experience with VOIP implementation on [URL Removed] with IP and L3 Routing/MANET implementations

Soft Skills Preferred:

  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position