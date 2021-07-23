Software Developer Protocols

Location: Technopark, Pretoria
General:Main responsibility of the incumbent comprises the development of embedded software communication protocols. These protocols run on a variety of embedded platforms.
Minimum Requirements:0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.
A degree in one of the following:
- B.Eng Electronic Engineering,
- B.Eng Computer Engineering, or
- B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Main Responsibilities:
- Development of Layer 2 and 3 protocol software components
Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred:
- Experience writing embedded software in C++
- Experience in developing airborne software according to DO-178
- Experience in test-driven development
- Knowledge of the OSI stack paradigm
- Experience with VOIP implementation on [URL Removed] with IP and L3 Routing/MANET implementations
Soft Skills Preferred:
- Good problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None