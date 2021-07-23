Software Developer Protocols

Location: Technopark, Pretoria

General:Main responsibility of the incumbent comprises the development of embedded software communication protocols. These protocols run on a variety of embedded platforms.

Minimum Requirements:0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

B.Eng Electronic Engineering,

B.Eng Computer Engineering, or

B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Main Responsibilities:

Development of Layer 2 and 3 protocol software components

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred:

Experience writing embedded software in C++

Experience in developing airborne software according to DO-178

Experience in test-driven development

Knowledge of the OSI stack paradigm

Experience with VOIP implementation on [URL Removed] with IP and L3 Routing/MANET implementations

Soft Skills Preferred:

Good problem-solving skills

Team player

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

Learn more/Apply for this position