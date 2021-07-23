Specification Analyst at Shatterprufe

To effectively support the maintenance of existing products and introduction of new products by executing the CAD drawing function based on customer requirements and needs and to generate drawings and specifications through the evaluation of CAD drawings, 3D scanning and physical samples for internal customers

Main Objective

To support the introduction and maintenance of new products by assessing and evaluating incoming new parts for introduction to the business ensuring accurate and timeous completion of CEF and NSA documents.

To support and participate in the feasibility review of the introduction of new products in conjunction with the affected site to support decision making.

To be responsible for CAD drawings, check the accuracy thereof, obtain necessary approval and release the components, part art works and trademarks within defined timeframes and required format to support the business.

To issue the necessary components drawings to enable sourcing of components to support production.

To issue the approved component drawings to site receiving for incoming inspection.

To be responsible for compiling, verifying and updating product specification for parts to ensure the availability of specification for production when needed.

To be responsible for the receipt, verification and approval of all new or changed components.

To be responsible for controlling the receipt, movement and storage of CKD glass samples in a manner that preserves their identity and integrity over time as well as proper handling and storage of sample inline with company standards.

To be responsible to supply site with master part/ component sample for storage retention inline with company standards and requirements.

Provide support services by scanning parts for part approval, component CAD creations and relevant requirements to supply the necessary reports and information for decisions making.

To assist with continuous improvement and adhoc projects in order to drive continuous improvement and project support within product engineering.

To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Qualification(s)

Grade 12

National Technical Certificate (Technical Matric) with Draughtsmanship as a subject

Knowledge

Good understanding of Technical and Quality requirements

Computer literacy (MS Office packages at a basic operational level).

Skills

Admin skills

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Experience

4 years overall experience

4 Years practical drawing experience and advanced Auto CAD 2D and 3D or Adobe Illustrator.

12 Months hands-on use of 3D AutoCAD specifically relating to automotive glass

Desired Skills:

Specification Analyst

Analyst

CAD drawing

evaluation of CAD drawings

3D scanning

Automotive Glass

