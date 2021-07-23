Systems Manager I at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Be accountable for the delivery and maintenance of sustainable complex or multiple systems of a growing Retail Group seeking its next Systems Manager. The ideal candidate must have a 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification, 5-8 years relevant experience across multiple areas of IT, preferably in Systems Management and 2 years People [URL Removed] and maintain an appropriately motivated skilled team

Build a sustainable team capability.

Mentor and coach team members.

Develop and maintain effective relationships across business, suppliers and IT.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes, technology and architecture

Utilise problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues.

Use strong analytical skills to provide input into the design of solutions and problem solving.

Understand your Systems Architecture Integration Dependencies and Ensure the right infrastructure is in place for systems.

Understand Enterprise Architecture and collaborate with EA on solutions.

Accountable for the team’s adherence to the testing & QA practices and processes.

Ensure systems conform to IT governance and information security requirements.

Responsible for addressing risks raised by audit (internal and external).

Formulate application recovery plans including DR (Disaster Recovery) plans that are alignment with Business Continuity Plans (BCP).

Accountable for alignment to IT BCP and formulating individual application BCP.

Maintain a 3-to-5-year Technology and Business Roadmap.

Effective management of 3rd party Service/Product Providers to ensure agreed deliverables are met within agreed Service Level.

Contribute to Business Case formulation: Resources Infrastructure Software

Contribute to the assessment and selection of applications, solutions and services.

Understand the IT and Business strategy and translate into a 1-year Systems Operating Plan

Proactively identify business impacts and direct the resolution.

Plan and prioritise projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan.

Provide resource and budget estimates as input into the ITS planning and budget process and in response to development request.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

5-8 Years relevant experience across multiple areas of IT, preferably in Systems Management.

Minimum 2 years People Management.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

