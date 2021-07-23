WS02 Developer

The Role: We are Hiring. If you are looking for a long term contract at a Global Giant with ample access to the latest technologies then this is a great opportunity to apply to. Skills and Experience: Education and ExperienceRequired:

NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years?? experience in developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with Business Analysts to analyse and understand the Business Requirements and Business Case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Design and implementation of the following, in accordance with The Companie??s standards, processes, tools, and frameworks:

Integration solutions using WSO2 Enterprise Integrator.

REST/SOAP API??s using WSO2 API Manager.

Authentication/Authorization solutions using WSO2 Identity Server.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected by this software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimations, and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in Non-Production and Production environments and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Ensure underlying security best practices are adhered to across all implementations.

Ensuring that all external system that interact with the WSO2 ecosystem follow strict security best practices as not to compromise the integrity of the system as a whole

Learn more/Apply for this position