Analyst Programmer/Designer – Gauteng – Salary Negotiable
Job Purpose
To translate macro design into detailed micro designs which will realise the business solution in their relevant areas of focus. Translate and communicate the required changes to the programmer community. Develop critical component parts.
Job Responsibilities
- Analyse, advise and where necessary create technical design relevant to their domain and/oradvise across product area.
- Provide advice across business units on technological integration opportunities.
- Implement learning’s from post-mortem meetings.
- Deliver work products according to the agreed timelines and within agreed budget.
- Liaise with impacted teams through meetings.
- Consult with other domain players.
- Escalate non-compliance to relevant stakeholders.
- Provide consulting on specific technologies to Architecture.
- Establish and maintain relationships with peers in other domains.
- Recommend and publish technical solutions.
- Interpret the business requirements in order to create technical specifications within ownproduct area with an in-depth understanding of impacts across other Product areas (within project environment).
- Ensure technological integration across applications.
- Delivered systems, products and/or projects which contributed to improved client service.
- See to successful signoff of the test pack on the applicable platforms.
- Review required document(s).
- Analyse level of impact and risk on project and stakeholders .
- Deliver impact analysis artefact including effort estimation and time lines.
- Assign level of impact and risk.
- Review analysis of less complex projects.
- Consider industry trends in technical design areas.
- Deliver optimal solutions within the capability of the technology across multiple domains.
- Participate in building of the current technology landscape.
- Consult on problem solving when requested.
- Provide guidance on the feasibility of proposed technical solutions and suggest alternatives.
- Facilitate technical design sessions and approve component specifications across productdomain areas.
- Participate in analyst forums.
- Attend design forums and participate in proof of concepts.
- Advise management on the technical readiness, risk and impact of the proposedimplementation to production at all levels of complexity
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewingThe Client and Business Unit Plan and ensure delivered systems, process, services and
solutions are aligned.
- Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback frommanagement.
- Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informalinteraction.
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes)that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in
support of the implementation of recommendations.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participate inThe Clients Culture building initiatives (e.g.. Staff Surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement ofbusiness strategy (e.g.. Green Strategy).
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to The Client
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st DegreesPreferred Qualification
- Bachelor of Science: Information Technology , Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
- Bcom Information Technology
- IT degree, Engineering degree (Computer Science)
- Cobol Training courses and Certification
- Hogan Training courses
Certifications
- Agile (Scrum/Kanban)
- Scaled Agile Framework
- Cobol
Essential Certifications
- Advanced Certification in relevant technologies where available
Type of Exposure
- Built and managed stakeholder relationships
- Manage internal process
- Designed Workforce Planning Solutions
- Managed Relationships
- Managed Stakeholder / Client Relationships
- Managed Self
Minimum Experience Level
- 7-10 year experience in programming of which at least 3 years design experience.
- 7 to 10 years Information Technology experience, of which 3-4 years in Systems Analysis
and design experience
Skills and additional requirements:
- CAMS Issuer and Acquirer Analysis & Design of solutions for online and batch
- CAMS Issuer and Acquirer development and support of solutions for online and batch
- Engage and work closely with business, within squads in a Scaled Agile Frameworkenvironment
- Stand By on a rotational basis
Skills
- Card Payments and Transactional
- Association Compliance (MasterCard, Visa, Amex, UPI)
- PASA and BankServ Compliance
- DB2
- Hogan Cobol
- CICS
- Web Services (API and SOAP)
- Master Data Management
- CAMS Config (PCD’s)
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Banking knowledge
- Business Acumen
- Business principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Communication Strategies
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Industry trends
- Microsoft Office
- Principles of project management
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Research methodology
- Decision-making process
- Business writing skills
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
- Service orientated Architecture (SOA)
- Knowledge across multiple technologies
- Single Operating system
- IT Architecture
- Modelling (ARIS /UML)
- Joint application development
- Testing principles and processes
- Relevant development tools
- Systems application Design
- Information Technology concepts
- Banking procedures Technical
- Relevant design tools
- Systems integration
Behavioural Competencies
- Decision Making
- Influencing
- Innovation
- Building partnerships
- Compelling Communication
- Driving for Results
- Quality Orientation
Desired Skills:
- IT Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years