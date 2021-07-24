Analyst Programmer/Designer

Analyst Programmer/Designer – Gauteng – Salary Negotiable

Job Purpose

To translate macro design into detailed micro designs which will realise the business solution in their relevant areas of focus. Translate and communicate the required changes to the programmer community. Develop critical component parts.

Job Responsibilities

Analyse, advise and where necessary create technical design relevant to their domain and/oradvise across product area.

Provide advice across business units on technological integration opportunities.

Implement learning’s from post-mortem meetings.

Deliver work products according to the agreed timelines and within agreed budget.

Liaise with impacted teams through meetings.

Consult with other domain players.

Escalate non-compliance to relevant stakeholders.

Provide consulting on specific technologies to Architecture.

Establish and maintain relationships with peers in other domains.

Recommend and publish technical solutions.

Interpret the business requirements in order to create technical specifications within ownproduct area with an in-depth understanding of impacts across other Product areas (within project environment).

Ensure technological integration across applications.

Delivered systems, products and/or projects which contributed to improved client service.

See to successful signoff of the test pack on the applicable platforms.

Review required document(s).

Analyse level of impact and risk on project and stakeholders .

Deliver impact analysis artefact including effort estimation and time lines.

Assign level of impact and risk.

Review analysis of less complex projects.

Consider industry trends in technical design areas.

Deliver optimal solutions within the capability of the technology across multiple domains.

Participate in building of the current technology landscape.

Consult on problem solving when requested.

Provide guidance on the feasibility of proposed technical solutions and suggest alternatives.

Facilitate technical design sessions and approve component specifications across productdomain areas.

Participate in analyst forums.

Attend design forums and participate in proof of concepts.

Advise management on the technical readiness, risk and impact of the proposedimplementation to production at all levels of complexity

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewingThe Client and Business Unit Plan and ensure delivered systems, process, services and

solutions are aligned.

solutions are aligned. Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback frommanagement.

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informalinteraction.

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes)that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in

support of the implementation of recommendations.

support of the implementation of recommendations. Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participate inThe Clients Culture building initiatives (e.g.. Staff Surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement ofbusiness strategy (e.g.. Green Strategy).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to The Client

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st DegreesPreferred Qualification

Bachelor of Science: Information Technology , Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Bcom Information Technology

IT degree, Engineering degree (Computer Science)

Cobol Training courses and Certification

Hogan Training courses

Certifications

Agile (Scrum/Kanban)

Scaled Agile Framework

Cobol

Essential Certifications

Advanced Certification in relevant technologies where available

Type of Exposure

Built and managed stakeholder relationships

Manage internal process

Designed Workforce Planning Solutions

Managed Relationships

Managed Stakeholder / Client Relationships

Managed Self

Minimum Experience Level

7-10 year experience in programming of which at least 3 years design experience.

7 to 10 years Information Technology experience, of which 3-4 years in Systems Analysis

and design experience

Skills and additional requirements:

CAMS Issuer and Acquirer Analysis & Design of solutions for online and batch

CAMS Issuer and Acquirer development and support of solutions for online and batch

Engage and work closely with business, within squads in a Scaled Agile Frameworkenvironment

Stand By on a rotational basis

Skills

Card Payments and Transactional

Association Compliance (MasterCard, Visa, Amex, UPI)

PASA and BankServ Compliance

DB2

Hogan Cobol

CICS

Web Services (API and SOAP)

Master Data Management

CAMS Config (PCD’s)

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Banking knowledge

Business Acumen

Business principles

Business terms and definitions

Communication Strategies

Governance, Risk and Controls

Industry trends

Microsoft Office

Principles of project management

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Research methodology

Decision-making process

Business writing skills

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Service orientated Architecture (SOA)

Knowledge across multiple technologies

Single Operating system

IT Architecture

Modelling (ARIS /UML)

Joint application development

Testing principles and processes

Relevant development tools

Systems application Design

Information Technology concepts

Banking procedures Technical

Relevant design tools

Systems integration

Behavioural Competencies

Decision Making

Influencing

Innovation

Building partnerships

Compelling Communication

Driving for Results

Quality Orientation

Desired Skills:

IT Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

