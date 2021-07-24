Junior Ops Analyst at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Junior Ops Analyst

Department: Customer

Location: Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: TBC

Direct reports: None

Purpose of the Role :

To analyse, monitor, support and report on the End-to-End Customer Service Delivery Customer Experience (CX).

Key Responsibilities

End-to-End Service delivery problem detection, root cause analysis and resolution.

End-to-End Service delivery problem and change co-ordination.

End-to-End Service Delivery Process mapping and operationalisation (Implementation).

Customer Service (Customer Experience) Agent support Training.

Analyse and support Operational Customer Service Delivery processes

Analyze Service Delivery data and information to identify bottle necks and Service Delivery improvements.

Work closely with and collaborate with various teams (Internal and External) achieve outcomes based on Customer Experience goals

Recommend Service Delivery performance improvements

Enhance Service Delivery workflows

Keep updated on industry and market trends related to Service Delivery.

Knowledge and Experience:

Matric

5 to 7 years experience in an operations environment

2 to 5 years working in the capacity an Operations Analyst with experience in Operational Problem Source Identification and Analysis and setting up Service Delivery Processes, Dashboards.

Skill Competencies:

Excel Advanced – How to use and create Pivot Tables

Data Analysis and Trending

Create process Flows

Problem Analysis

Developing and providing Training.

Excellent operational service delivery analytical skills

Strong attention to detail

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

High proficiency in Microsoft Office applications especially Excel and working with Pivot Tables.

Must be able to work with minimal supervision

Good interpersonal skills working with different support and Technical levels.

Logical Thinker

Workflow management skills

Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines

Personal Characteristics:

Conscious

Vulnerable

Emotionally resilient

Courageous

Own It Do It Now

