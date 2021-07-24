Senior Programmer – Gauteng – Salary Negotiable
Job Purpose
To complete application or software designs; testing and documentation of new and amended
programmes from supplied/ created specifications in accordance with agreed standards (complex projects). To perform risk analysis and impact assessments and propose solutions. Supervise and quality assure the output of programmers. Mentoring of programmers. Integration of programme(s) into the technical environment. Professional application and demonstration of acquired knowledge across technologies and/or in-depth speciality in a specific technology. Perform a technical lead role.
Job Responsibilities
- Meet all due dates and standards by delivering programme designs as agreed
- Deliver programme designs by adhering to programming standards in accordance with riskand compliance requirements and by using the appropriate programming language
- Deliver programme design by being cost aware and through adhering to agreed projectbudget
- Meet existing standards and project requirements through documenting programmespecification, applied learning, and all work relating documents
- Meet all targets, due dates and service level agreements by coding according tospecifications and timelines
- Build effective relationships by liaising with impacted teams to provide progress reports
- Ensure stakeholders are aware of impact and risk analysis results by effectivelycommunicating and collaborating with stakeholders
- Ensure client needs are understood and met by obtaining sign-off from stakeholders onchanges
- Comply with work standards by reviewing requirements document
- Comply with risk standards by analysing and assigning level of impact and risk
- Identified and resolved work obstacles by delivering impact analysis artefact including effortestimation and time lines
- Comply with effective change management practices by ensuring change migration throughall relevant environments before implementation into production
- Delivered agreed results by reviewing technical design of other programmers within theirproduct area and across impacted areas
- Identified and resolved work problems by participating in quantifying the expected effort ofdevelopment projects
- Effectively used resources by monitoring task delivery against project plan and escalatingnon delivery
- Adhere to company practices and standards by chairing code reviews and participating inproject forums
- Comply with technical standards by reviewing and signing off all test packs plans and alltesting related artefacts and integrated test plans
- Ensure technical standards are met by participating in implementation forums
- Ensure obstacles are minimised through the management of priorities of workload
- Provide updates to service Centre manager and business by scheduling up progress updatemeeting
- Ensure best practice are applied for optimal performance by overseeing the delivery of worktasks assigned as per project requirements
- Provide suggested solutions by conducting effective root cause identification
- Adhere to project plan by completing required change management document’s timeously
- Deliver agreed results by creating technical design relevant to own product area and area ofresponsibility as agreed with the analyst programmer
- Understand and embrace the clients vision and demonstrate the values through interactionwith team and stakeholders
- Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise byidentifying training courses and career progression opportunities for self with input from
management
- Support personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles andresponsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed, experience gained and
certifications obtained within specified time frames
- Create and manage own career through guidance and support of management, departmentand colleagues
- Achieve team goals by ensuring own contribution and participation
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Diploma
Preferred Qualification
- IT degree, Engineering degree (Computer Science)
- Cobol Training courses and Certification
- Hogan Training courses
Certifications
- Agile (Scrum/Kanban)
- Scaled Agile Framework
- Cobol
Essential Certifications
- Certificate in specific area of programming where available
Type of Exposure
- Achieved transformation and innovation results
- Designed Workforce Planning Solutions
- Manage internal process
- Managed Transformation & Innovation
- Managed Process Results
Minimum Experience Level
- 5 years Programming experience
Skills and additional requirements:
- CAMS Issuer and Acquirer Analysis & Design of solutions for online and batch
- CAMS Issuer and Acquirer development and support of solutions for online and batch
- Engage and work closely with business, within squads in a Scaled Agile Frameworkenvironment
- Stand By on a rotational basis
Skills
- Card Payments and Transactional
- Association Compliance (MasterCard, Visa, Amex, UPI)
- PASA and BankServ Compliance
- DB2
- Hogan Cobol
- CICS
- Web Services (API and SOAP)
- Master Data Management
- CAMS Config (PCD’s)
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Administrative procedures and systems
- Banking knowledge
- Business principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Microsoft Office
- Principles of project management
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
- Information Technology concepts
- System Development Life cycle(SDLC)
- Service orientated Architecture (SOA)
- Single Operating system
- Basic computer concepts
- Software Development
- IT Data structures
- Single programming language
- Joint application development
- Relevant development tools
- Systems application Design
- Batch
- User interface
- Application systems
- Banking procedures Technical
- Multiple programming language
Behavioural Competencies
- Continuous Learning
- Collaborating
- Customer Focus
- Initiating Action
- Work Standards
- Managing Work
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
Desired Skills:
- Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years