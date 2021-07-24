Senior Programmer

Senior Programmer – Gauteng – Salary Negotiable

Job Purpose

To complete application or software designs; testing and documentation of new and amended

programmes from supplied/ created specifications in accordance with agreed standards (complex projects). To perform risk analysis and impact assessments and propose solutions. Supervise and quality assure the output of programmers. Mentoring of programmers. Integration of programme(s) into the technical environment. Professional application and demonstration of acquired knowledge across technologies and/or in-depth speciality in a specific technology. Perform a technical lead role.

Job Responsibilities

Meet all due dates and standards by delivering programme designs as agreed

Deliver programme designs by adhering to programming standards in accordance with riskand compliance requirements and by using the appropriate programming language

Deliver programme design by being cost aware and through adhering to agreed projectbudget

Meet existing standards and project requirements through documenting programmespecification, applied learning, and all work relating documents

Meet all targets, due dates and service level agreements by coding according tospecifications and timelines

Build effective relationships by liaising with impacted teams to provide progress reports

Ensure stakeholders are aware of impact and risk analysis results by effectivelycommunicating and collaborating with stakeholders

Ensure client needs are understood and met by obtaining sign-off from stakeholders onchanges

Comply with work standards by reviewing requirements document

Comply with risk standards by analysing and assigning level of impact and risk

Identified and resolved work obstacles by delivering impact analysis artefact including effortestimation and time lines

Comply with effective change management practices by ensuring change migration throughall relevant environments before implementation into production

Delivered agreed results by reviewing technical design of other programmers within theirproduct area and across impacted areas

Identified and resolved work problems by participating in quantifying the expected effort ofdevelopment projects

Effectively used resources by monitoring task delivery against project plan and escalatingnon delivery

Adhere to company practices and standards by chairing code reviews and participating inproject forums

Comply with technical standards by reviewing and signing off all test packs plans and alltesting related artefacts and integrated test plans

Ensure technical standards are met by participating in implementation forums

Ensure obstacles are minimised through the management of priorities of workload

Provide updates to service Centre manager and business by scheduling up progress updatemeeting

Ensure best practice are applied for optimal performance by overseeing the delivery of worktasks assigned as per project requirements

Provide suggested solutions by conducting effective root cause identification

Adhere to project plan by completing required change management document’s timeously

Deliver agreed results by creating technical design relevant to own product area and area ofresponsibility as agreed with the analyst programmer

Understand and embrace the clients vision and demonstrate the values through interactionwith team and stakeholders

Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise byidentifying training courses and career progression opportunities for self with input from

management

management Support personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles andresponsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed, experience gained and

certifications obtained within specified time frames

certifications obtained within specified time frames Create and manage own career through guidance and support of management, departmentand colleagues

Achieve team goals by ensuring own contribution and participation

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Diploma

Preferred Qualification

IT degree, Engineering degree (Computer Science)

Cobol Training courses and Certification

Hogan Training courses

Certifications

Agile (Scrum/Kanban)

Scaled Agile Framework

Cobol

Essential Certifications

Certificate in specific area of programming where available

Type of Exposure

Achieved transformation and innovation results

Designed Workforce Planning Solutions

Manage internal process

Managed Transformation & Innovation

Managed Process Results

Minimum Experience Level

5 years Programming experience

Skills and additional requirements:

CAMS Issuer and Acquirer Analysis & Design of solutions for online and batch

CAMS Issuer and Acquirer development and support of solutions for online and batch

Engage and work closely with business, within squads in a Scaled Agile Frameworkenvironment

Stand By on a rotational basis

Skills

Card Payments and Transactional

Association Compliance (MasterCard, Visa, Amex, UPI)

PASA and BankServ Compliance

DB2

Hogan Cobol

CICS

Web Services (API and SOAP)

Master Data Management

CAMS Config (PCD’s)

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Administrative procedures and systems

Banking knowledge

Business principles

Business terms and definitions

Governance, Risk and Controls

Microsoft Office

Principles of project management

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Business writing skills

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Information Technology concepts

System Development Life cycle(SDLC)

Service orientated Architecture (SOA)

Single Operating system

Basic computer concepts

Software Development

IT Data structures

Single programming language

Joint application development

Relevant development tools

Systems application Design

Batch

User interface

Application systems

Banking procedures Technical

Multiple programming language

Behavioural Competencies

Continuous Learning

Collaborating

Customer Focus

Initiating Action

Work Standards

Managing Work

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Desired Skills:

Programming

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

