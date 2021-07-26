Android Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Software Specialist in the Agri Business industry seeks the coding talents of an Android Developer to join its tightknit team for a remote role to take ownership of its mobile app offering. The ideal candidate must possess strong Android skills and any iOS will be beneficial as well as some Front End development experience. Your other tech tools should include Cordova, NativeScript and Kotlin.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position